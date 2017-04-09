64°
Trump no longer allowed to use personal helicopter

Source: Associated Press
PALM BEACH, Fla. - President Donald Trump can only look at the personal helicopter parked on the front lawn of his Mar-a-Lago resort. As far as going for a ride in it, he's grounded.

The Secret Service says standard security protocol requires the president to fly on either Air Force One, a jumbo jet, or Marine One, a helicopter. The agency says Trump was never on the helicopter.

It's hard to miss: The Sikorsky S-76 carries Trump's name in bold red print on the tail and step, and his personal family seal. The billionaire turned president owns two,

The helicopter appeared Sunday on the newly paved helipad of Mar-a-Lago, then left a few hours later. The White House didn't respond to questions about the reason the helicopter was there.

