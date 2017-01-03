Trump names lawyer Lighthizer as top trade rep

WASHINGTON - President-elect Donald Trump says he'll nominate lawyer Robert Lighthizer (LYT'-hy-zur) as U.S. trade representative, picking an experienced trade official who has questioned the conservative movement's commitment to free trade.



Lighthizer, who served as deputy USTR under President Ronald Reagan, would play a key role in Trump's trade agenda.



The president-elect has vigorously opposed the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership pact, but has said he would ink one-on-one trade deals with individual countries. Trump has also signaled a tough stance on trade with China, including levying a hefty tariff on Chinese imports.