66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Trump: My team will have 'full report on hacking' in 90 days

1 hour 45 minutes 27 seconds ago January 13, 2017 Jan 13, 2017 Friday, January 13 2017 January 13, 2017 7:09 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON - President-elect Donald Trump says his team will have a "full report on hacking within 90 days." He's again dismissing as fake a document alleging Russia has damaging information about him.

Trump tweeted Friday morning that the dossier includes "totally made up facts by sleazebag political operatives, both Democrats and Republicans - FAKE NEWS!" He added: "Russia says nothing exists," and that the allegations will never be proved.

U.S. intelligence officials briefed Trump and President Barack Obama on a dossier that includes unproven information about close coordination between Trump's inner circle and Russians about hacking into Democratic accounts - as well as unproven claims about unusual sexual activities by Trump attributed to anonymous sources. The Associated Press has not authenticated any of the claims.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days