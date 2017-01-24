44°
Latest Weather Blog
Trump meets with auto industry
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump continues his outreach efforts today as he meets with executives from the auto industry.
One of his meetings yesterday included a White House reception for congressional leaders of both parties.
Today Trump also meets with his newly sworn-in CIA Director Mike Pompeo and he'll speak by phone with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Murder suspect wanted in Livingston Parish arrested in Florida
-
Prairieville man arrested for impersonating a police officer
-
State officials respond to The Investigative Unit's report on Hwy 190 in...
-
Cemetery still working to identify bodies disturbed by August flood
-
Walker subdivision still having drainage problems