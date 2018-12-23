63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Trump: Mattis out as of Jan. 1; deputy to be acting chief

6 hours 56 minutes 33 seconds ago Sunday, December 23 2018 Dec 23, 2018 December 23, 2018 11:10 AM December 23, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says Defense Secretary Jim Mattis will leave his post on Jan. 1. Trump announced Mattis' new departure date in a tweet, and said he's naming deputy defense chief Patrick Shanahan as acting secretary.
  
The move comes just three days after Mattis resigned in protest over Trump's decision to pull all U.S. troops out of Syria.
Mattis originally said he would stay through February to ensure an orderly transition.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days