Trump makes surprise appearance at wedding reception

1 hour 41 minutes 6 seconds ago June 11, 2017 Jun 11, 2017 Sunday, June 11 2017 June 11, 2017 4:37 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Instagram
BEDMINSTER, N.J. - A New Jersey couple have welcomed a surprise guest at their wedding reception: President Donald Trump.
  
The Republican president made a brief appearance Saturday at the reception, which was held at his golf club in Bedminster. He has been spending the weekend at the club and holding a major fundraiser there for a Republican congressman who helped revive their party's push to dismantle the U.S. health care law.
  
Trump posed for photos with the newlyweds and received a mostly positive response from the guests, with some yelling out, "Looking good, Donald." The crowd then chanted "USA, USA," as he left the room.
  
Trump has been known to stop in on weddings held at the golf club in the past.

