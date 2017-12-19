67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Trump makes debut in Disney's Hall of Presidents

18 hours 41 minutes 33 seconds ago Monday, December 18 2017 Dec 18, 2017 December 18, 2017 5:13 PM December 18, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

ORLANDO, Fla. - President Donald Trump will make his debut in the Hall of Presidents at Walt Disney World Tuesday.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, the president's arrival marks the end of a year's worth of renovations and the attraction's reopening. 

Disney says the Trump animatronic boasts the latest technology, allowing for an even greater sense of realism.

Other renovations to the attraction include new lighting, sound enhancements, and additional memorabilia in the waiting area.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days