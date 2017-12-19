Trump makes debut in Disney's Hall of Presidents

ORLANDO, Fla. - President Donald Trump will make his debut in the Hall of Presidents at Walt Disney World Tuesday.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, the president's arrival marks the end of a year's worth of renovations and the attraction's reopening.

Disney says the Trump animatronic boasts the latest technology, allowing for an even greater sense of realism.

Other renovations to the attraction include new lighting, sound enhancements, and additional memorabilia in the waiting area.