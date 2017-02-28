Trump looks to refocus his presidency in address to Congress

WASHINGTON - With his first address to Congress, President Donald Trump gets an opportunity to refocus his young administration on the economic issues that helped him get elected.

His allies hope it will help him move beyond the distractions and self-inflicted wounds that he has dealt with so far.

Trump's advisers say he will use his prime-time speech Tuesday to declare early progress on his campaign promises, including withdrawing the U.S. from a sweeping Pacific Rim trade pact, and to map a path ahead on thorny legislative priorities, including health care and infrastructure spending.