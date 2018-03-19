Trump legal team gives document to Mueller

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump's legal team has provided documents to special counsel Robert Mueller summarizing their view on certain key matters being investigated.

That's according to a person familiar with the situation who insisted on anonymity to discuss the ongoing investigation.

The records were given as Trump's lawyers negotiate with Mueller's team about the scope and terms of any possible interview.

The person who spoke to the AP says the records were intended to summarize what the legal team believes the evidence shows about certain episodes. Among the events under investigation are the firings of former FBI director James Comey and former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

The Washington Post, which first reported that documents had been provided, says they were furnished in an effort to curtail the scope of any interview.