91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Trump lashes out on Twitter at 'Wacky Omarosa'

2 hours 25 minutes 53 seconds ago Monday, August 13 2018 Aug 13, 2018 August 13, 2018 4:19 PM August 13, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) - President Donald Trump is lashing out at former White House adviser Omarosa Manigault Newman, calling her "Wacky Omarosa" and saying she has been "fired for the last time."
  
Manigault Newman, who has authored a book entitled "Unhinged," has released audio recordings she made, including one of her firing by chief of staff John Kelly in the Situation Room.
  
Trump tweets Monday that Kelly said Manigault Newman was a "loser & nothing but problems." He adds: "I told him to try working it out, if possible, because she only said GREAT things about me - until she got fired!"
  
Manigault Newman's book is out Tuesday. It paints a damning picture of Trump, including claiming without evidence that tapes exist of him using the N-word as he filmed his "The Apprentice" reality series, on which she co-starred.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days