Trump lands in San Diego to view wall prototypes

Tuesday, March 13 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
SAN DIEGO (AP) - President Donald Trump has arrived in San Diego, where he'll be touring the prototypes for his stalled border wall.
  
It's his first visit to California as president.
  
Eight 30-foot-tall prototypes have been erected near the Mexican border to serve as models for the wall Trump wants to build.
  
The visit comes as Trump and his administration have voiced increasing anger at California's refusal to cooperate with federal immigration authorities.
  
Trump's Justice Department last week sued the state over three of its immigration laws.
  
Trump will also be addressing Marines in San Diego before flying to Los Angeles for a high-dollar fundraiser.
  
He'll be staying there overnight.
