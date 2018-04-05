Trump, Kim summit may boost recovery of US Korea War remains

58°
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

TOKYO - More than six decades after the troops died for their country, the repatriation of U.S. military personnel missing in action and presumed dead from the Korean War may finally advance now that President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are expected to hold the first-ever summit between their countries.
 
Nearly 7,800 U.S. troops remain unaccounted for from the Korean War. About 5,300 were lost in North Korea.
 
Efforts to recover the remains were stalled because of the North's development of nuclear weapons and U.S. worries about the safety of the recovery teams.
 
There are indications, however, that Trump may raise the issue directly with Kim, or that Kim might return remains before the summit, expected by late May.

