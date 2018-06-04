Trump-Kim summit, don't expect North Korea to foot the bill

TOKYO (AP) - When North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump hold their summit at an exclusive venue in Singapore, one of the priciest destinations in Asia, they will no doubt run up quite a bill.

And if past precedent is any indication, expect Pyongyang to pay as little of it as possible. Speculation over how North Korea will handle the costs for Kim's June 12 meeting with Trump has taken off after a Washington Post report cited two anonymous U.S. officials suggesting the Trump administration has been "seeking a discreet way" to help pay Kim's hotel bill.

The report suggested host nation Singapore might take care of it. But what exactly needs to be paid for isn't yet clear.