Trump, Kim shake hands to begin historic summit

1 hour 17 minutes 17 seconds ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 June 11, 2018 8:11 PM June 11, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
SINGAPORE (AP) - President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are sharing a historic handshake as they meet for the first time.
  
The two clasped hands for a long while Tuesday as they posed for photos in front of a row of U.S. and North Korean flags. Trump then directed Kim to walk down a hallway, where they briefly spoke.
  
It's the first ever meeting between a sitting U.S. president and North Korean leader.
  
Trump and Kim arrived not long ago on Singapore's Sentosa Island, the site of their unprecedented summit. It's aimed at settling a standoff over Pyongyang's nuclear arsenal.
  
The two will huddle alone for roughly 45 minutes before being joined by aides for a larger meeting and working lunch.
  
Trump has said he'll know within minutes whether a deal can be made.
