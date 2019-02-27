Latest Weather Blog
Trump, Kim hold first formal bilateral meeting
HANOI, Vietnam (AP) - U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un appeared more relaxed as they convened near the pool of the luxury Vietnamese hotel where they’re holding their second summit.
Trump and Kim emerged after their first formal bilateral meeting Thursday morning on the Metropole hotel’s pool patio, where they were joined by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korean official Kim Yong Chol.
The group then went into a glass-enclosed area and sat down around a table for more talks.
Trump told reporters earlier that he’s in no rush for progress, saying: “What’s important is that we do the right deal.”
Trump and Kim will later be holding a working lunch and appearing at a joint-agreement signing ceremony later in the day.
Trump will hold a news conference before boarding his flight home.
