Trump Jr. tweets email chain on Russia meeting

1 hour 9 minutes 14 seconds ago July 11, 2017 Jul 11, 2017 Tuesday, July 11 2017 July 11, 2017 10:41 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump's son told a person promising him damaging information about Hillary Clinton: "If it's what you say I love it."
  
Donald Trump Jr. posted his emails with publicist Rob Goldstone on Twitter Tuesday. The emails with Goldstone show that Trump Jr. was told that the Russian government had information that could "incriminate" Clinton and her dealings with Russia.
  
Trump Jr. says in a statement that he released the exchanges "in order to be totally transparent."
  
The Trump Organization confirmed the authenticity of the posts.
  

