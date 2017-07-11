75°
Trump Jr. questions his own handling of meeting

July 11, 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
WASHINGTON - In retrospect, maybe he would have done things differently.
  
That's the message from Donald Trump Jr. following revelations that he met with a Russian lawyer with hopes of obtaining compromising information on his Hillary Clinton.
  
The president's oldest son is responding to the news in an interview with Fox News Channel personality Sean Hannity.
  
Emails show that Trump Jr. had been told that by music promoter Rob Goldstone that a Russian government attorney wanted to share information on Clinton as "part of Russia and its government's support for Mr. Trump."
  
Trump Jr. says the meeting "went nowhere," but says: "In retrospect I probably would have done things a little differently."
  
The channel released excerpts from the interview before its 10 p.m. air time

