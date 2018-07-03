75°
Trump interviews 4 Supreme Court candidates

Monday, July 02 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump has interviewed four prospective Supreme Court justices and has plans to meet with a few more as his White House aggressively mobilizes to select a replacement for retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy.
  
Monday's interviews were with federal appeals judges Raymond Kethledge, Amul Thapar, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett. That's according to a person with knowledge of the meetings who was not authorized to speak publicly about them.
  
Without naming them, Trump described his candidates as "really incredible people in so many different ways, academically and in every other way."
  
Spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says Trump met with the candidates for 45 minutes each Monday and will continue meetings through the rest of the week.
  
Trump's big announcement is set for July 9.
