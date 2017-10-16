64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Trump in Asia will call for increased pressure on North Korea

2 hours 54 minutes 42 seconds ago Monday, October 16 2017 Oct 16, 2017 October 16, 2017 7:59 AM October 16, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON- President Donald Trump will ask U.S. allies to pressure North Korea on its nuclear program in an upcoming trip to the Asia-Pacific region.

The White House says Trump will travel in November to Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines from Nov. 3 to Nov. 14. Trump will also stop in Hawaii.

The White House said that in South Korea, Trump will meet with President Moon Jae-in and "call on the international community to join together in maximizing pressure on North Korea."

In Japan, Trump will meet with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and participate in a meeting with families of "Japanese citizens abducted by the North Korean regime."

Trump will also meet with leaders of China, Vietnam and the Philippines and attend two trade summits.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days