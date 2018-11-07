73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Trump holds post-election news conference

5 hours 41 minutes 34 seconds ago Wednesday, November 07 2018 Nov 7, 2018 November 07, 2018 11:00 AM November 07, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

******

WASHINGTON (AP) -  President Donald Trump will address the midterm election results at a late-morning White House news conference.

Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced on Twitter that Trump will take questions from reporters at the White House at 11:30 a.m. EST. Democrats took back control of the House from Trump's Republican Party.

But the GOP gained ground in the Senate by defeating several Democrats in states where Trump was elected by wide margins in 2016. Republicans also preserved governorships in key states like Ohio and Florida. Trump campaigned aggressively in the closing days of the campaign, mostly to help Republican Senate candidates.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days