Trump: His support for black colleges remains 'unwavering'

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump has declared that his support for historically black colleges and universities remains "unwavering."



Trump sought to clarify an earlier statement that some higher education officials interpreted as meaning he planned to end a capital financing program. The operation in question is a program that helps these institutions repair, renovate and build new facilities. Congressional Black Caucus members criticized the move.



The earlier Trump statement was attached to a spending bill he signed Friday to keep the government operating through September.



Trump said in the signing statement that the administration "shall treat provisions that allocate benefits on the basis of race, ethnicity and gender ... in a manner consistent with the requirement to afford equal protection of the laws" under the due process clause of the Fifth Amendment.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos says she is a "strong supporter" of historically black colleges and universities.



In a statement released late Sunday, DeVos said she would "continue to be an advocate for them and for programs that make higher education more accessible to all students."



DeVos was criticized earlier this year for calling historically black colleges "pioneers" of school choice. She later acknowledged that the schools were created because African-Americans had been excluded from predominantly white schools.