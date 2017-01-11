Latest Weather Blog
Trump HHS pick faces calls for probe of stock trades
WASHINGTON - President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to be the nation's top health official is facing calls for investigation of whether his stock picks were guided by insider knowledge as a senior member of Congress.
Georgia Republican congressman Tom Price was chosen by Trump partly for of his plan to repeal "Obamacare." His confirmation hearings are expected to be a spirited debate about the future of federal health insurance programs.
Now the hearings could veer in a different direction, involving legal and ethical questions.
The Trump transition team says Price has complied fully with all applicable laws and ethics rules and that Democrats are playing politics.
A senior Democratic lawmaker - congresswoman Louise Slaughter of New York - and the advocacy group Public Citizen have asked the Securities and Exchange Commission to investigate.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Unwanted FEMA trailers blocks home repairs
-
Teen suspect who shot 11-year-old charged with negligent injuring
-
Dispute continues over Baker Police Chief's salary
-
Lapsed car insurance fine strikes nerve with flood victim
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Chief defends officer who placed female student in headlock