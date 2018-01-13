Trump has received physical checkup as president

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump has received his first medical checkup as president at Walter Reed military hospital.

Trump boarded Marine One at the medical facility in Bethesda, Maryland, outside Washington, Friday afternoon after about three hours at the hospital.

Trump shook hands with his physician, Dr. Ronny Jackson, and then waved before boarding his helicopter. The president is traveling to Florida later in the day for the weekend.

The check-up comes amid suggestions in a recent book and by the president's detractors that he's mentally unfit.

The fairly routine exam for previous presidents has taken on outsized importance in the age of Trump. That's in light of the tone of some of his tweets, comments attributed to some of his close advisers and Trump's recent slurring of words on national TV.