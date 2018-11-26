Trump has harsh remarks for GM over layoffs

DETROIT (AP) - President Donald Trump says his administration and lawmakers are exerting "a lot of pressure" on General Motors in response to its decision to cut up to 14,000 workers in North America and possibly shutter up to five plants.

Trump says he's being very tough on GM chief executive officer Mary Barra. He says he told the company that the U.S. has done a lot for GM and that if its cars aren't selling, the company needs to produce ones that will.

The plant in Lordstown, Ohio, that makes the Chevrolet Cruze compact car is on the possible closure list. Trump says GM needs to "get a car that is selling well and put it back" into the Ohio plant.