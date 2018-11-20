62°
Trump grants poultry pardons to turkeys Peas and Carrots
WASHINGTON (AP) - In an annual Thanksgiving tradition, President Donald Trump has used the power of his office to keep a pair of turkeys off the holiday table.
Trump's poultry pardon means the two turkeys - a 39-pound bird named Peas and a 41-pounder named Carrots - will get to live the rest of their lives at a Virginia farm. Both were raised on a farm near Huron, South Dakota. First lady Melania Trump joined her husband for the act of mercy carried out during a light-hearted ceremony in the White House Rose Garden.
President George H.W. Bush established the annual turkey pardon tradition in 1989 by sparing a 50-pound bird.
Trump was traveling to his Florida estate later Tuesday to spend the Thanksgiving holiday with family.
