80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Trump going ahead with taxes on $16B in Chinese imports

2 hours 54 minutes 35 seconds ago Tuesday, August 07 2018 Aug 7, 2018 August 07, 2018 4:13 PM August 07, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Trump administration says it will go ahead with imposing 25 percent tariffs on $16 billion in Chinese imports.
  
Customs officials will begin collecting the border tax Aug. 23, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative says. The list is heavy on industrial products such as steam turbines and iron girders.
  
The new taxes are in addition to 25 percent tariffs that took effect July 6 on $34 billion in Chinese products. China has responded with retaliatory tariffs of its own.
  
The administration is readying tariffs of up to 25 percent on an additional $200 billion in Chinese products.
  
The world's two biggest economies are caught up in a trade dispute over Washington's allegations that China uses predatory tactics, including outright cybertheft, in a drive to supplant U.S. technological supremacy.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days