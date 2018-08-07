80°
Trump going ahead with taxes on $16B in Chinese imports
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Trump administration says it will go ahead with imposing 25 percent tariffs on $16 billion in Chinese imports.
Customs officials will begin collecting the border tax Aug. 23, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative says. The list is heavy on industrial products such as steam turbines and iron girders.
The new taxes are in addition to 25 percent tariffs that took effect July 6 on $34 billion in Chinese products. China has responded with retaliatory tariffs of its own.
The administration is readying tariffs of up to 25 percent on an additional $200 billion in Chinese products.
The world's two biggest economies are caught up in a trade dispute over Washington's allegations that China uses predatory tactics, including outright cybertheft, in a drive to supplant U.S. technological supremacy.
