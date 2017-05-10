Trump firing Comey shrouds Russia probe in doubt, turmoil

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump's stunning firing of FBI Director James Comey throws into question the future of a counterintelligence investigation into the Trump campaign's possible connections to Russia. It also raises suspicions of an underhanded effort to stymie a probe that has shadowed the administration from the outset.



Democrats likened Tuesday's ouster to President Richard Nixon's "Saturday Night Massacre" and renewed calls for appointment of a special prosecutor. Some Republicans also questioned the move.



In his letter to Comey, Trump said the firing was necessary to restore "public trust and confidence" in the FBI. The administration paired the letter with a scathing review of Comey's work by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, including his decision to hold a news conference announcing the bureau's findings and releasing "derogatory information" about Clinton.



The president went to his Twitter account late Tuesday to chide Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a fellow New Yorker, for comments the Democrat made about the stunning dismissal.



Trump had telephoned Schumer earlier to inform him of the decision. Schumer said he told Trump that "you are making a big mistake." Schumer also questioned why the firing occurred on Tuesday and wondered whether investigations into the Trump campaign's possible ties to Russia were "getting too close for the president." He said unless a special prosecutor is named, Americans could rightfully wonder whether the move was "part of a cover-up."



Trump fired back with a tweet exclaiming: "Cryin' Chuck Schumer stated recently, 'I do not have confidence in him (James Comey) any longer.' Then acts so indignant."

Trump says Comey "will be replaced by someone who will do a far better job, bringing back the spirit and prestige of the FBI."



Trump said that Democrats "have said some of the worst things about James Comey, including the fact that he should be fired, but now they play so sad!"

Trump says that Republicans and Democrats will soon "be thanking me" for firing Comey.