Trump fires top Virginia staffer
Donald Trump has fired his top Virginia staffer for organizing a protest outside the Republican National Committee.
The Trump campaign declared Monday that Virginia chairman Corey Stewart is "being replaced, effective immediately."
Dozens of pro-Trump protesters waved signs and chanted outside the RNC building on Capitol Hill Monday afternoon for about an hour. They passed a petition urging party leaders and Republican office holders to fully support Trump. Many protesters lashed out at RNC Chairman Reince Priebus and House Speaker Paul Ryan for not working hard enough to help Trump. Ryan earlier in the day had told House Republicans that he'll no longer campaign for Trump.
Trump campaign officials said Stewart staged the protest without the campaign's approval. Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway said Trump has a "tremendous" relationship with the RNC.
