Trump fires back at CIA chief on Twitter

33 minutes 57 seconds ago January 16, 2017 Jan 16, 2017 Monday, January 16 2017 January 16, 2017 7:10 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press

NEW YORK - Donald Trump's people are pushing back after several congressional Democrats vowed to skip Friday's inauguration because they say Russian interference in the election delegitimizes Trump's presidency.

Incoming White House chief of staff Reince Priebus fired back on ABC Sunday, saying Republicans didn't question the legitimacy of President Barack Obama's victory.

After civil rights icon and Congressman John Lewis questioned the legitimacy of Trump's presidency, Trump tweeted Saturday that should pay more attention to his "crime ridden" district in the Atlanta area.

