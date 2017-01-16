Trump fires back at CIA chief on Twitter

NEW YORK - Donald Trump's people are pushing back after several congressional Democrats vowed to skip Friday's inauguration because they say Russian interference in the election delegitimizes Trump's presidency.



Incoming White House chief of staff Reince Priebus fired back on ABC Sunday, saying Republicans didn't question the legitimacy of President Barack Obama's victory.



After civil rights icon and Congressman John Lewis questioned the legitimacy of Trump's presidency, Trump tweeted Saturday that should pay more attention to his "crime ridden" district in the Atlanta area.