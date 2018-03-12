54°
Trump eyes court cases, rulings on age limits

2 hours 20 minutes 51 seconds ago Monday, March 12 2018 Mar 12, 2018 March 12, 2018 8:53 AM March 12, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says that he is "watching court cases and rulings" before taking action on age limits for purchasing some firearms. He argues that there is "not much political support (to put it mildly)."

Trump tweeted Monday about a White House gun violence plan. The administration has pledged to help states pay for firearms training for teachers and is seeking to improve the background check and mental health systems. But increasing the minimum age to buy assault weapons is going to a new federal commission for study.

Trump publicly favored age limits last month.

He says: "On 18 to 21 Age Limits, watching court cases and rulings before acting. States are making this decision. Things are moving rapidly on this, but not much political support (to put it mildly)."

