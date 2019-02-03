Trump expecting Patriots to capture 6th Super Bowl trophy

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump expects the New England Patriots to win a sixth Super Bowl trophy Sunday.



He calls quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Bill Belichick the best ever and says the New Orleans Saints were victims of a "terrible" call that possibly kept them from the Super Bowl.



Trump plans to watch the Patriots-Los Angeles Rams game at his private golf club in Palm Beach, Florida.



In an interview aired during CBS' pregame show, Trump complained about the Saints' loss to the Rams in January's NFC title game.



Game officials failed to penalize Los Angeles after a player appeared to interfere with a Saints receiver in the game's final minutes. The Rams won in overtime, advancing to meet the Patriots.



Trump says it was a "bad call."