Trump expected to submit budget blueprint on March 13

February 22, 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON - Capitol Hill Republicans say the White House is planning to submit President Donald Trump's budget plan to Congress in mid-March.

GOP aides say the plan is due on March 14. They're expecting Trump's blueprint to contain fewer details than is typical since it's a new administration and Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney was only confirmed last week.

The budget submission would include Trump's recommendations on reforming the tax code, cutting agency budgets, and is likely to set off a lengthy and difficult debate, in part because it's sure to project sizable deficits inherited from former President Barack Obama.

The GOP aides spoke on condition of anonymity because the White House hasn't made the date public. Calls to the White House budget office were unanswered.

