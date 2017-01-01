69°
Trump expected to embrace bold use of Twitter

1 hour 10 minutes 20 seconds ago January 01, 2017 Jan 1, 2017 Sunday, January 01 2017 January 01, 2017 11:23 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

Incoming White House press secretary Sean Spicer says he expects President-elect Donald Trump will boldly use Twitter to make major policy announcements.

Trump was scolded by foreign policy experts last month when he used Twitter as the venue to say that the U.S. should greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capacity until such time as the world comes to its senses regarding nuclear weapons.

Spicer said Sunday on ABC's "This Week" that he thinks it freaks the mainstream media out that Trump has more than 45 million people following him on social media. He says Trump doesn't need to funnel his comments through mainstream media outlets.

Spicer says when Trump tweets, he gets results.

