Trump escalates attacks on his attorney general

Monday, September 03 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is escalating his attacks on Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

He's suggesting the Department of Justice put Republicans jeopardy ahead of midterms with recent indictments of two GOP congressmen. Trump tweeted Monday that "investigations of two very popular Republican Congressmen were brought to a well-publicized charge, just ahead of the Mid-Terms, by the Jeff Sessions Justice Department."

He added, "Two easy wins now in doubt because there is not enough time." The two first Republicans to endorse Trump in the Republican presidential primaries were indicted on separate charges -- Rep. Duncan Hunter of California for spending campaign funds for personal expenses and Rep. Chris Collins of New York on insider trading. Trump did not address the charges, just the politics.

The White House did not immediately react.

