Trump endorses Romney for Senate bid in Utah

File Image: CNN

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is endorsing Mitt Romney in Utah's Senate race, another sign they are burying the hatchet after a fraught relationship.

The GOP's presidential nominee in 2012, Romney announced last week he would seek the nomination to replace retiring Sen. Orrin Hatch.

In a tweet Monday night, Trump wrote in part that Romney will make a great senator and worthy successor to Hatch and "has my full support and endorsement!" Romney quickly accepted via Twitter.

Trump has not always been so positive about Romney. In 2016 Trump said Romney had "choked like a dog" during his failed 2012 bid against President Barack Obama.

For his part, Romney gave a scathing critique of then-candidate Trump during the GOP primary that year, calling him a "phony" who was unfit for office.