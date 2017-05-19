87°
Latest Weather Blog
Trump embarks on trip without naming FBI chief
WASHINGTON - The president did not announce his pick for FBI director before leaving Friday on his first foreign trip. President Donald Trump has been narrowing a short list and interviewing candidates to replace FBI Director James Comey, whom Trump fired on May 9.
Trump boarded Air Force One Friday without making any comment about the future leadership of the law enforcement agency.
Trump had said Thursday he was "very close" to naming a replacement and that former Connecticut Sen. Joe Lieberman was among his top choices.
The president departed Friday afternoon on a four-country, nine-day tour of the Middle East and Europe.
He'd previously said he might announce his nominee before he left.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Family member of deadly Sorrento crash nails cross on tree
-
2une-In to the Weekend: Local events guide
-
Statue of General Lee coming down in New Orleans on Friday
-
State Police honor law enforcement officers killed in line of duty
-
City official wants EBR Council on Aging removed from spending tax money