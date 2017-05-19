Trump embarks on trip without naming FBI chief

Image via ABC

WASHINGTON - The president did not announce his pick for FBI director before leaving Friday on his first foreign trip. President Donald Trump has been narrowing a short list and interviewing candidates to replace FBI Director James Comey, whom Trump fired on May 9.



Trump boarded Air Force One Friday without making any comment about the future leadership of the law enforcement agency.



Trump had said Thursday he was "very close" to naming a replacement and that former Connecticut Sen. Joe Lieberman was among his top choices.



The president departed Friday afternoon on a four-country, nine-day tour of the Middle East and Europe.



He'd previously said he might announce his nominee before he left.