Trump: el-Sissi will handle bombings 'properly'

CAIRO - President Donald Trump is joining in the international condemnation of the church bombings in Egypt, and he says he is "so sad to hear of the terrorist attack" against the U.S. ally.



Trump says in a tweet Sunday that he has "great confidence" that Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, "will handle the situation properly."



The Palm Sunday attacks on Coptic Orthodox churches in the Nile Delta city of Tanta and in Alexandria took place less than a week after Trump welcomed the Egyptian leader to the White House.



The two had reaffirmed their commitment to working together to fight radical groups such as the Islamic State group.



The attacks killed more than 40 people and injured dozens.