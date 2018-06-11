75°
Latest Weather Blog
Trump: Economic adviser Larry Kudlow suffers heart attack
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says his top economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, has suffered a heart attack.
Trump tweeted just minutes before his historic meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that Kudlow is being treated at Walter Reed Medical Center.
Kudlow joined Trump last week in Canada for the G-7 meeting of world leaders.
Trump tweets that, "Our Great Larry Kudlow, who has been working so hard on trade and the economy, has just suffered a heart attack."
Kudlow is the director of the National Economic Council.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
St. George petition gaining ground as opponents push for more information
-
BRPD searching for robber after holdup at Capital One
-
Contractor targeted in tangled murder mystery
-
Plane taxis to Orlando gate after alligator crosses tarmac
-
Family still seeking answers after 2017 murder in Port Allen
Sports Video
-
Sean Payton's coaching style propels him into 13th year with Saints
-
New coach excited to change basketball culture at Southern
-
Sean Payton encouraged by Travin Dural during Saints OTAs
-
New football prospect T.J. Finley wants to change the QB culture at...
-
POST-GAME: Oregon State crushes LSU 14-1