Trump denies knowing about Trump Tower meeting in advance

1 hour 27 minutes 49 seconds ago Friday, July 27 2018 Jul 27, 2018 July 27, 2018 11:57 AM July 27, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is denying that he knew in advance about a Trump Tower meeting in June 2016 between a Russian lawyer, his eldest son and other aides.

Trump tweeted, "NO," he "did NOT know of the meeting with my son, Don jr."

Trump's campaign had been told the lawyer had dirt on Trump's rival, Hillary Clinton, to share. CNN reported Thursday Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, claims Trump knew in advance about the meeting.

CNN cited anonymous sources saying Cohen was willing to share that information with special counsel Robert Mueller, who's investigating possible collusion between Trump's campaign and Russia. Cohen wasn't at the meeting.

A person familiar with the meeting confirmed the report to The Associated Press, speaking on anonymously because the person wasn't authorized to speak publicly.

