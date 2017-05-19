Trump denies asking Comey to shelve Flynn probe

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump has responded with a direct "no, no" to a question about whether he asked former FBI Director James Comey to shelve an investigation into his former national security adviser.



Trump also was questioned Thursday over revelations that he had shared secrets with the Russians. He denied this as well.



Comey associates this week revealed the existence of a memo Comey wrote after his Feb. 14 meeting with Trump in which he says the president asked him to shut down the FBI investigation into ousted National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.



Trump sent Comey a letter last week abruptly firing him.