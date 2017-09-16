Trump demands ESPN apologize for anchor's tweets

WASHINGTON- President Donald Trump is calling on ESPN to apologize days after one of the sports network's anchors called him a "white supremacist" and "bigot."

Donald Trump is a white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 11, 2017

ESPN said Thursday it had accepted the apology of its "SportsCenter" host Jemele Hill for her tweets about Trump Monday. Hill said Thursday she was sorry for causing her employer trouble.

So, to address the elephant in the room ... #Facts pic.twitter.com/RTrIDD87ut — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 14, 2017

ESPN has repeatedly said Hill's comments don't reflect the view of the network. But that apparently hasn't satisfied Trump. He demanded on Twitter early Friday that ESPN "Apologize for untruth!"

The president also took a shot at falling ESPN subscriber numbers, writing: "ESPN is paying a really big price for its politics (and bad programming). People are dumping it in RECORD numbers."

The network didn't immediately issue a response to the president's comments Friday.