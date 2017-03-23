66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Trump defends wiretapping claims

1 hour 3 minutes 28 seconds ago March 23, 2017 Mar 23, 2017 Thursday, March 23 2017 March 23, 2017 8:36 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is defending his explosive claims that his predecessor wiretapped his New York skyscraper.

In an interview with Time Magazine, Trump says "wiretapping was in quotes. What I'm talking about is surveillance."

Trump noted that the chairman of the House intelligence committee said Wednesday that communications of Trump and his transition team may have been scooped up by American intelligence officials monitoring other targets.

There is no evidence that Trump Tower was wiretapped.

In the interview, Trump defended other statements that have been debunked, including his claims that millions of people voted illegally in the November election. He said he is just citing news sources.

He concluded the interview with: "I guess, I can't be doing so badly, because I'm president, and you're not."

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days