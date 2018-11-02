Trump defends tweeting video about immigration

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is defending his decision to tweet a video warning of people crossing into the U.S. illegally that both Democrats and Republicans have called "racist."

Trump says, "They gave me a hard time" about the video featuring a Mexican migrant in a courtroom smiling and boasting about killing police officers prompted critics to complain.

It is outrageous what the Democrats are doing to our Country. Vote Republican now! https://t.co/0pWiwCHGbh pic.twitter.com/2crea9HF7G — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2018

He adds, "All I'm doing is just telling the truth."

The video alleges without evidence that Democrats were responsible for allowing Luis Bracamontes into the U.S. Bracamontes, a twice-deported immigrant from Mexico, was sentenced to death in California for the 2014 killings of two police officers.

It also includes scenes of a migrant caravan moving toward the U.S., warning ominously, "Who else would Democrats let in?" and suggesting that more violence would soon penetrate the border.