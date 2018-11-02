58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Trump defends tweeting video about immigration

2 hours 43 minutes 46 seconds ago Friday, November 02 2018 Nov 2, 2018 November 02, 2018 4:32 PM November 02, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is defending his decision to tweet a video warning of people crossing into the U.S. illegally that both Democrats and Republicans have called "racist."
  
Trump says, "They gave me a hard time" about the video featuring a Mexican migrant in a courtroom smiling and boasting about killing police officers prompted critics to complain.

  
He adds, "All I'm doing is just telling the truth."
  
The video alleges without evidence that Democrats were responsible for allowing Luis Bracamontes into the U.S. Bracamontes, a twice-deported immigrant from Mexico, was sentenced to death in California for the 2014 killings of two police officers.
  
It also includes scenes of a migrant caravan moving toward the U.S., warning ominously, "Who else would Democrats let in?" and suggesting that more violence would soon penetrate the border.
  

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days