Trump defends tax cuts as good for middle class

2 hours 35 minutes 34 seconds ago Saturday, December 16 2017 Dec 16, 2017 December 16, 2017 1:40 PM December 16, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is defending the Republicans' tax cut plan, pushing back against criticism that it will benefit the wealthy more than the middle class.
  
Speaking to reporters at the White House Saturday before leaving for Camp David, Trump said the middle class will benefit because the tax cut will draw companies back from overseas, creating jobs.
  
The GOP plans to muscle the bill through Congress next week.
  
Trump touted the nation's economy, predicting that it would "start to rock" once the bill is passed.
  
Trump also predicted that economic growth could go from the current 3 percent to "4, 5 and maybe even 6 percent ultimately."
  
Many economists doubt that even a sustained 4 percent growth rate is achievable.
