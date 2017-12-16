Trump defends tax cuts as good for middle class

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is defending the Republicans' tax cut plan, pushing back against criticism that it will benefit the wealthy more than the middle class.

Speaking to reporters at the White House Saturday before leaving for Camp David, Trump said the middle class will benefit because the tax cut will draw companies back from overseas, creating jobs.

The GOP plans to muscle the bill through Congress next week.

Trump touted the nation's economy, predicting that it would "start to rock" once the bill is passed.

Trump also predicted that economic growth could go from the current 3 percent to "4, 5 and maybe even 6 percent ultimately."

Many economists doubt that even a sustained 4 percent growth rate is achievable.