Trump dedicates golf trophy to hurricane victims

1 hour 47 minutes 57 seconds ago Sunday, October 01 2017 Oct 1, 2017 October 01, 2017 8:44 PM October 01, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
BRANCHBURG, N.J. - President Donald Trump says he's dedicating the Presidents Cup golf trophy to the people of Puerto Rico, Texas and Florida still recovering from recent hurricane devastation.
  
Trump also says of Puerto Rico: "We have it under really great control."
  
Earlier Sunday, Trump dismissed those he calls "politically motivated ingrates" who've questioned his administration's commitment to rebuilding Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria.
  
The president spent much of the weekend at his New Jersey golf club and then attended the international golf competition near New York City.
  
Trump presented the trophy to Team U.S.A., the first sitting president to present the tournament's winning team with a trophy.
  
The president says the players are "a tremendous group of folks" and calls them "great champions."

