Trump declassifies documents related to Russia probe

Monday, September 17 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is declassifying a trove of documents related to the early days of the FBI's Russia investigation, including portions of a secret surveillance warrant and former FBI Director James Comey's text messages.
  
That's according to a statement from press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.
  
Trump is making the extraordinary move in response to calls from his allies in Congress who say they believe the Russia investigation was tainted by anti-Trump bias within the ranks of the FBI and Justice Department.
  
Trump is declassifying about 20 pages of the warrant obtained to monitor the communications of former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page and FBI interviews conducted to secure that warrant.
  
The move comes as Trump continues his efforts to undermine special counsel Robert Mueller's probe.

