Trump declares US-Russia relations may be at 'all-time low'

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump says U.S. relations with Russia "may be at an all-time low." His top diplomat has offered a similarly grim assessment from the other side of the globe after meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.



During a White House news conference Wednesday, Trump said flatly: "Right now we're not getting along with Russia at all." It was stark evidence the president is moving ever further from his campaign promises to establish better ties with Moscow.



Only weeks ago, it appeared that Trump, who praised Putin throughout the U.S. election campaign, was poised for a potentially historic rapprochement with Russia. But any such expectations have crashed into reality amid the nasty back-and-forth over Syria and ongoing U.S. investigations into Russia's alleged interference in America's U.S. presidential election.