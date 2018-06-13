Latest Weather Blog
Trump declares oil prices too high, blames OPEC
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is declaring that oil prices are too high and blaming a coalition of countries that control a significant portion of the world's supply of crude petroleum.
Trump tweeted on Wednesday: "Oil prices are too high, OPEC is at it again. Not good!"
OPEC is the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, a group of 14 oil-producing nations that had agreed to tighten supply to shore up crude prices. OPEC is expected to meet again later this month. Since early 2017, OPEC and other oil-producing countries have agreed to reduce supply in a bid to bolster oil prices.
That move took U.S. crude from about $50 a barrel in late 2016 to more than $70 in 2018. OPEC members include Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Venezuela.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Victim dies after North Donmoor shooting, police investigating
-
Man wanted for stealing payments out of water district drop box
-
Metro Council to discuss River Center Library
-
Heavy rainstorm transforms communters into rescuers
-
Good Samaritans come to rescue of drivers trapped in flooded underpass
Sports Video
-
Saints RB Mark Ingram says he's 'not angry' with his contract
-
Sean Payton's coaching style propels him into 13th year with Saints
-
New coach excited to change basketball culture at Southern
-
Sean Payton encouraged by Travin Dural during Saints OTAs
-
New football prospect T.J. Finley wants to change the QB culture at...