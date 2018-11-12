Trump complains about allies' spending after France trip

57°
2 hours 57 minutes 27 seconds ago Monday, November 12 2018 Nov 12, 2018 November 12, 2018 7:05 AM November 12, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Fresh from a trip to France where his brand of "nationalism" drew rebuke from his hosts, President Donald Trump says "much was accomplished" in his meetings.

But he's raising a familiar complaint about American allies' spending on defense. Trump says Monday on Twitter that the U.S. pays billions "protecting other countries, and we get nothing but Trade Deficits and Losses." He adds: "It is time that these very rich countries either pay the United States for its great military protection, or protect themselves."

Trump returned late Sunday from ceremonies marking the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I. There French President Emmanuel Macron rebuked Trump's brand of politics, warning: "Patriotism is the exact opposite of nationalism: Nationalism is a betrayal of patriotism."

