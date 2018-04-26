60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Trump: Cohen represents him in "crazy Stormy Daniels deal"

2 hours 18 minutes 53 seconds ago Thursday, April 26 2018 Apr 26, 2018 April 26, 2018 8:26 AM April 26, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says his personal attorney Michael Cohen represents him "with this crazy Stormy Daniels deal" and "from what I see, he did absolutely nothing wrong."

Trump spoke by phone Thursday to "Fox & Friends."

He's said previously he had no knowledge of the $130,000 payment Cohen made to porn actress Stormy Daniels in exchange for her silence about an alleged affair with Trump. Cohen said Wednesday he will assert his constitutional right against self-incrimination in a civil case brought by Daniels, who is seeking to invalidate the confidentiality agreement.

Trump says "no campaign funds" were used and says Cohen was being investigated over his business. Trump also says Cohen was one of his many attorneys.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days